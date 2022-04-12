Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Magistrate loses bid to stop sexual abuse, fraud cases
  • 2 National Arrow Boys want old pay before new fight
  • 3 National Fuel prices remain high months after govt assurance on stability
  • 4 National How the Ugandan state outsources the use of violence to stay in power
  • 5 National 30 killed in two days of attacks in DR Congo – Red Cross