TAKE NOTE: Is our human resource positioned for the oil sector?

On Tuesday the governments of Uganda, Tanzania alongside oil companies signed several contracts to signify the start of Oil production and commitments. We look at our capacity to meet the Human Resource demands of the sector with Mr Abdu Kiwanuka the CEO of True North consults a recruitment agency, former HR at Tullow Oil Uganda, AND Professor Augustine Ife from Victoria University who is an expert of Extractives.