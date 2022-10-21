Reshaping culture, policy for artists' welfare | MORNING AT NTV

The Uganda Musicians Association is organising a national prayer in tribute to fallen artists in various fields of creative nature. This is the first of its kind as the artists' association looks to revamp policies and culture to match the welfare of creatives, especially artists. On the other hand, comedy has silently turned the tables, rising in the ranks of the populace, from comedy store to Africa laughs and others as they are known. Phina Mugerwa and Patrick Salvador Idringi were in the studio to bring us up to speed on these matters.