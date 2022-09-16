Reporting on matters of justice | MORNING AT NTV

While Uganda has progressively enjoyed a vibrant print and electronic media, and enacted freedom of information laws, free speech faces serious constraints and access to information is limited. Narrowing down to media reporting on justice in uganda, journalists encounter surmount challenges externally and internally to articulate justice story telling. To decipher the dynamics and modalities in media and justice, we had Edward Muhumuza a reporter with NTV Uganda.