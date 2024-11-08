Protecting Africa's creative economy and strengthening Intellectual Property Rights | MORNING AT NTV

Content piracy is a pressing threat to Africa’s creative economy, endangering the livelihoods of artists, filmmakers, musicians, and writers by impacting everyone along the production chain. Outdated laws and limited public awareness worsen the issue, as content creators lose essential revenue and opportunities. In March 2024, MultiChoice South Africa took a significant step by signing an MoU with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, aiming to strengthen laws and improve enforcement against piracy. In Uganda, we explore the impact on intellectual property rights with insights from MultiChoice's Communications Manager Rinaldi Jamugisha and URSB Senior Regional Applications Officer Mark Tugume.