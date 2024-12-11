Overview of ongoing governance and political situation | MorningAtNTV

Uganda’s Constitution highlights the country’s commitment to the principles of good governance and international agreements to promote human rights. However, the third National Development Plan (NDP III) acknowledges that weak accountability systems and high levels of corruption hamper development in Uganda. This challenge is being addressed by individuals responsible for the efficient and effective use of public funds. Currently uganda mules in several governance, democracy, and political storms, differently but at the same time, we sum up these events and identify the meaning of significance they bear in Uganda's progress, we speak to Francis Babu - political analyst, Siraje Kifampa - spokesperson, Jeema and Joseph Ochieno - political analyst