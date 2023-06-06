Outcome of NRM MPs' retreat in Kyankwanzi | MORNING AT NTV

The NRM recently concluded a ten-day retreat at Kyankwanzi, aimed at strengthening its agenda for the future. Under the theme of 'Increasing household incomes and wealth creation: the critical role of the leader,' NRM members of parliament gathered to instill confidence in Ugandans by delivering on their objectives of socio-economic transformation, patriotism, Pan-Africanism, and sustained democracy. In a world grappling with economic challenges, skepticism towards politics and politicians is pervasive. Hon. Alex Brandon Kintu, political analysts Jonathan Tabalanga and Joseph Ochieno shared their insights about resolutions from the retreat.