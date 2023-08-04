New equipment to enhance passenger experience at Entebbe airport | MORNING AT NTV

Entebbe International Airport is undergoing a transformative phase with extensive upgrade and expansion efforts. The airport recently welcomed a range of cutting-edge equipment, including a brand new Cobus 3000 bus, four forklift machines, cargo tractors, and high loaders, aimed at enhancing passenger and cargo handling capabilities. As civil aviation authorities focus on modernization, these strategic additions mark a significant milestone in elevating the airport's infrastructure and overall efficiency. Travelers and stakeholders alike are eager to experience the positive impact of these improvements on their journeys through this bustling aviation hub.