With a central focus on climate finance, COP29 brought together nearly 200 countries in Baku, and Azerbaijan, and reached a breakthrough agreement to triple finance to developing countries—from the previous goal of USD 100 billion annually to USD 300 billion annually by 2035. The agreement also secures efforts by all actors to work together to scale up finance to developing countries, from public and private sources to USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035.