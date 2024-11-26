Morning At NTV: Assessing humanitarian-development divide 2024

One of the most damaging impacts resulting from climate change is the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters. Low-income, minority and historically underserved populations are disproportionately affected by these extreme weather events, from drought to floods. In today's world, various crises threaten people's survival, livelihoods, and dignity. There are many underlying causes of these crises such as poverty, discrimination, inequality, and climate change requiring the international community to think and act innovatively and dynamically, we speak to Robert Kwesiga - secretary General, Uganda Redcross Society to check how uganda is prepared and dynamics in response to prone areas