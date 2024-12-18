Link between government funding and quality of education | MorningAtNTV

Learning poverty has reached unacceptable levels in many developing countries, even though enrollment is often high at least in the lower grades, the quality of education is poor. This is often because of inadequate education financing, countries are either spending too little, the spending is inefficient, or a combination of both. Recently a joint report was launched by CSBAG on education funding and to elaborate on this report is Pascal Muhangi - economist, CSBAG.