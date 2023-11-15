Kickstarter: Aspects of the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill 2023

The Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill aims to modify the Petroleum Supply Act of 2003. Its primary objective is to authorise the Uganda National Oil Company Limited as the exclusive supplier of all imports to licensed oil marketing companies for petroleum products in the Ugandan market. This is intended to ensure the security of petroleum product supply, enhance stock holding levels within the country, and contribute to the competitiveness of consumer and retail pump prices. In this discussion, we will explore the proposed clauses of the Bill, assessing their constitutionality and relevance concerning existing laws, policies, court decisions, and the issues they aim to address. We talked to Solomon Muyita - spokesperson, MEMD, and Paul Omara - MP, Otuke County.