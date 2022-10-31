KICK STARTER: Taming worrying political intolerance flare-up

A section of Opposition and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters on Monday clashed at Jakana’s burial at Kadunda Village, Nakaseke District, leaving several people injured. During the scuffle, controversial, outspoken NRM activist Ivan Kamuntu Majambere was beaten by a mob that accused him of attempting to block NUP officials from addressing mourners during burial, and using provocative language. The disturbing which springs from political intolerance, hate speech and anger is compelling concern for where the country is heading. Mrs Bonnie Kiconco - political analyst and Flavia kalulu - Woman MP, Kasanda ingest the issue in detail