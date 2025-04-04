Is AI affecting the Arts industry in Uganda? | ON THE SPOT

As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, its impact on Uganda’s arts sector is becoming a topic of debate. From creative automation to intellectual property concerns, how is AI influencing artists, their work, and the future of the industry? Arts Journalist Andrew Kaggwa and the Board Chair of the Uganda Performing Rights Society, Martin Nkoyoyo join the conversation to unpack the challenges and opportunities AI presents for the creative economy.