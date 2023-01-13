Investment and football financing in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

Football the world over has shifted modules of administration and financing. It is one of the sports with the highest investments, favouring fortune to individuals talented in this arena. Football dominance is glued on many factors which included financial stability, good player recruitment, success on the pitch, and huge stadium attendance among other factors. If you have been around Uganda football long enough, the word VEK can not be new to your ears. Another chapter has been opened in the Rukiga region, to nurture talent through football, we have Alex Kanuga, a businessperson who has invested in this sector to shine a light on the turn in the sector.