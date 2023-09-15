How inclusive democracy can sustain development | MORNING AT NTV

Africa and the Renaissance aims to spotlight Africa's historical importance from 1300 to 1700 and promote scholarship that connects it with the Italian Renaissance. In the context of Africa's active role in shaping modernity, the project analyzes recent concepts, offering fresh insights into African thought. Join our discussion with Philip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise, Youth Chairperson of Ntungamo District, and youth activist Robert Kigongo, as we explore Africa's evolving narrative, coinciding with international democracy celebrations.