How government infrastructure projects fare on transparency | TALK OF THE NATION

On Talk of the Nation tonight, we discuss transparency and corruption in infrastructure development. In February 2021, the minister for works and transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala commissioned the first Infrastructure Transparency Index and invited government entities to support CoST Uganda for its effective completion. This report presents the results of the inaugural Infrastructure Transparency Index undertaken by CoST Uganda in 2021. The index ran across 30 entities assessing 60 selected infrastructures. Olive Kabatwairwe, the Country Manager of CoST, infrastructure Transparency Initiative talked to us about this.