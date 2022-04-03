HEALTH FOCUS: Looking at how countries are changing COVID-19 protocols

Have you thought of a time when the world will be declared Covid-19 free? If your answer is yes, you are probably among the many, who are now fatigued by the infection and if no, you may be right because more than 10 countries are still grappling with serious infection. In short, strides have been made, prompting adjustments in some of the Covid-19 prevention measures but scientists say we are not out of the woods as yet. In health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng about the adjustments regarding Uganda.