HEALTH FOCUS: Experts share how to treat fibroids

Fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman's uterus. Sometimes these tumours become quite large and cause severe abdominal pain and heavy periods. They, however, are not associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer and almost never develop into cancer. This week in health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to a fertility expert about fibroids.