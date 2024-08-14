Enhancing youth opportunities through skill development

The government has launched several initiatives aimed at skilling young people across Uganda, including 18 industrial hubs, 9 skilling centers in Kampala, revamping BTVET institutions, and offering scholarships. These programs are designed to provide hands-on, self-employable skills. However, challenges such as insufficient funding, program duplication, lack of access to information, and inadequate support for start-ups continue to hinder their effectiveness. As International Youth Day was recently celebrated, the conversation around youth skill development has gained momentum. Today, we delve into this debate with Edson Rugumayo, Youth MP for Western Uganda.