Embracing African air transport potential |MORNING AT NTV

There are only so many times it is possible to highlight the prospects for growth in aviation across the African continent while still maintaining enthusiasm that the huge potential can be realized. Africa represents the last frontier for aviation development, but impotent government transport strategies and ongoing protectionism practices continue to limit its success. There is mild hope for regulatory progress, while perhaps the greatest optimism attaches to some very persistent attempts to expand LCC operations in the region. However, airline failings across the continent cannot simply be dismissed on these grounds; poor management practices and government restrictions on operational freedoms have severely impaired the natural progression of the industry. To inspire the potential of how aviation and airlines in Africa can be sustained, we hear from Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways PLC Group, and Barry Kashambo, an aviation specialist .