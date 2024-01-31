Do government resources align with economic commitment? | MorningAtNTV

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development released Shs4.974 trillion for the third quarter to support Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in meeting their financial obligations, covering wages, non-wage recurrent expenditure, and development for the period of January to March 2024. To assess the alignment of this allocation with the government's financial and economic development commitments, we have sought insights from Francis Muhire, an economist, and Richard Ssempala, an economist