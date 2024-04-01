Destabilising impacts of extreme heat on food security | MorningAtNTV

Globally, we produce more than we can eat, yet hunger persists. Up to 828 million people were food insecure in 2022, and the World Food Programme (WFP) estimates over 345 million people in 79 countries face high levels of hunger this year. When we consider the impacts of climate change, like extreme heat, on food security, many focus on agricultural production. However, food security is more than just production. A complete definition dates back to the 1996 World Summit on Food Security, stating it's achieved "when all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life." This includes four key pillars: availability, accessibility, utilization, and stability. Extreme events, like extreme heat, can upset these pillars, particularly stability, affecting the other three. Today, we discuss this issue and a silent trend of reused oil and transformer oil in Uganda's food system, especially in street food, with David Kabanda from the Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights (CEFROHT) and Agnes Kirabo, a food security advocate from the Food Rights Alliance.