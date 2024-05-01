Commemorating struggles and gains made by workers | MorningAtNTV

Labour Day's roots trace back to the fight for workers' rights in the 19th-century United States. In 1886, a large demonstration occurred in America where laborers demanded eight hours of work per day. However, the demonstration soon spiraled out of control in Chicago, resulting in many injuries. This incident became known as The Haymarket Affair and marked the start of International Labour Day. In 1889, socialist parties in Europe united and decided to celebrate May 1st as International Labour Day. Since then, this special day has been observed annually on the same date. Today, Uganda is set to celebrate the strides made by workers and address their challenges in a national configuration in Fort Portal. In the studio, we reflect on workers' issues with Janan Lwamuka, a labor lawyer, and Shaffi Manafa, Head of Marketing and Communication at the Federation of Uganda Employers.