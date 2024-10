Cheptegei’s Speed for children’s education –The Elgon Half Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei's Development Foundation, in partnership with Infinix, co-created the Elgon Half Marathon to promote athletics and youth development while supporting education initiatives. Join Isabella Ainembabazi, Ag. Marketing Manager at Infinix, and Timothy Masaba, a board member at the foundation, as they discuss how this sports tourism event aims to empower young athletes and bridge the digital gap in Uganda’s schools.