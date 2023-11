Can copyright laws combat music piracy? | MORNING AT NTV

The Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act of 2006, governing the acquisition, protection, and infringement of creative works, is undergoing a transformative amendment process. The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) conducted nationwide consultations to ensure the proposed changes align with the interests and needs of the vibrant arts and creative community. #MorningAtNTV engaged artistsPhina Mugerwa and Mark Da Urban on the issue.