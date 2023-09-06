BUSINESS UPDATE: The Role of the credit reference bureau in Uganda

Presently, financial institutions have the capability to extend credit to borrowers after consulting Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) reports. These reports provide crucial insights into the borrowers' credit history, including their loan repayment records and any collateral associated with previous loans. This invaluable information aids lenders in accurately assessing their potential risk exposure when considering loan approvals. Today, we engage with Mercy Lakisa, Chief Customer Care Officer at Gnugrid CRB, to gain a deeper understanding of this pivotal sector.