Analysing the Human Resource Management Bill | Morning At NTV

The House has granted leave to Workers' Representative, Hon. Margaret Rwabushaija, to introduce a private member's Bill titled "The Human Resource Management Professionals Bill." This Bill aims to establish the Human Resource Management Institute along with its regulatory council. The council will oversee member registrations, professional conduct, and disciplinary actions for misconduct among HR professionals. To delve into worker benefits and more, we have Arinitwe Rwakajara - Workers MP, Margaret Rwabushaija - Workers MP, and Ronald Bbosa - President, Human Resource Association, joining us on the show.