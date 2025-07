Kabaddi Federation Secures Shs12M Sponsorship Boost

The Kabadi Federation of Uganda has today received a major financial boost, securing a one-year sponsorship deal worth UGX12 million from Kyano Estates International. The agreement is expected to significantly support the federation's preparations, particularly for the national women’s team as they gear up for the upcoming Women’s World Kabaddi Cup set to take place in India next month.