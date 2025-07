NRM primary polls :What today’s elections say about 2026| MORNING AT NTV

Today, the NRM is holding primary elections to select flag bearers for the 2026 polls. Amid rising violence since the start of the NRM electoral roadmap, we assess what this means for Uganda’s upcoming elections and the Independent Electoral Commission’s role. Chris Higenyi engages Brenda Praff Nema, NRM cadre from Makindye East; Ivan Kyeyune, NUP cadre from Nakasongora; and political analyst Joseph Ochieno.