Thomas Lubanga threatens armed struggle over failed dialogue in DR Congo

Thomas Lubanga, a former convict and rebel leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has warned that he could wage an armed struggle against President Felix Tshisekedi if his government fails to dialogue with the faction he leads. He accuses the DR Congo government of failing to resolve armed conflicts in the eastern part of the country, which have caused great suffering to citizens. Daniel Kibet has more in the following report...