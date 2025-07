Heavy presence of police in Sembabule for NRM primaries

As NRM supporters vote for parliamentary flag bearers, there have been some areas that have seen bloody clashes between supporters of various candidates. In Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District,one person died when supporters of incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo fought with supporters of his rival Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Rwashande. Police yesterday enhanced its deployment in the area to prevent possible violence.