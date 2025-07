Voters protest missing names at Katakwi polling station

Voters at Oigomuwa polling station in Katakwi district confronted the presiding officer after he read out the names of the eligible voters with several of them missing on the register. This is the polling station where Vice President Jessica Alupo is expected to stand and those who wish to vote her line up behind her. Residents saythat no voting should take place if their names are missing.