NRM EC camps in Ntungamo, says voting should not attract hate

The NRM party's Electoral Commission chairperson, Tanga Odoi, was in Ntungamo this morning to monitor the progress of the elections. He said the party's electoral commission expects voters to be peaceful because the purpose of the exercise is to elect suitable leaders who can promote peace and development, not violence. There are reports of violent skirmishes in Ntungamo municipality where supporters of incumbent MP Yona Musinguzi and Phillip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise clashed at night, which culminated in the arrest of several people.