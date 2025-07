Centenary Bank partners with Interswitch to expand rural financial access

As banking evolves beyond brick-and-mortar walls, bankers are devising ways to reach customers, including those in hard-to-reach areas. The latest is the partnership between Centenary Bank and Interswitch Technologies, which will enable close to 20,000 people in rural areas to access financial services through the Interswitch network. Rachael Nabisubi compiled this report.