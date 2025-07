Suspect arrested in Isingiro for reportedly carrying a grenade

Security officials and some residents have intercepted an individual who was reportedly carrying a grenade in Kamubeizi, Isingiro South. He is alleged to be a member of the Maari Mujuni camp whose motive is reportedly to destabilize and interrupt voting. Isingiro South is one of the hot spots as the incumbent Alex Byarugaba Bakunda is battling with Maari Mujuni Assensio, Gilbert Rwabambari and Rudoviko Byarugaba.