Addressing neglected areas of SRHR in media | MORNING AT NTV

Journalists have an essential role to play in raising awareness about societal issues, including sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). As a body of professionals, the media can contribute to SRHR advocacy and shape people's opinions and perceptions through their messages. Despite the critical role that journalists can play in this area, there are still not enough reporters working on SRHR advocacy, particularly among youths. The African Population and Health Research Center has been working to bridge this gap through its evolving media strategy, which seeks to inspire and build the capacity of journalists to do evidence-based reporting on SRHR issues. To delve deeper into the topic of SRHR and the media's role in advancing it, journalist and youth advocate Olivia Komugisha from NTV joins us in the studio.