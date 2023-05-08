A spate of gun crime worrying Ugandans

Self-styled vlogger, Ibrahim Lubega Tusibira aka Isma Olaxes aka Jajja Ichuli has been shot dead near his home in Kyanja. Ichuli's shooting is reminiscent of the previous killings of former Buyende district police commander Muhammad Kirumira, and former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi among others. This tragic incident has lifted panic among Ugandans on the state of safety as much of the violence using firearms is witnessed. We have in-studio security analysts Fred Egesa and grace Matsiko to unravel this subject into context.