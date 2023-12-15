2023 performance for the justice system | MorningAtNTV

The rule of law has further deteriorated in a majority of countries this year, as indicated by the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2023. Over 6 billion people now reside in countries where the rule of law weakened between 2022 and 2023. Since authoritarian trends initiated a global rule of law recession in 2016, 78% of countries have been impacted, according to the latest Index. The factor witnessing the most significant decline between 2016 and 2023 is Fundamental Rights, down in 77% of countries. To provide insights, a group of lawyers, including George Musisi, Isaac Otim, and Ronald Kiggundu, align their perspectives.