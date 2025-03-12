Celebrating women in leadership;political polarisation on and offline

Since we are in Women’s Month, it’s essential to recognize the contributions of women in leadership, especially in shaping governance and policy. Women leaders have played a vital role in political reforms, economic empowerment, and social development, advocating for inclusivity and progressive change. Uganda's electoral system also faces growing political polarization, both online and offline. Lawyer George Musisi and NRM Women’s League chairperson Lydia Wanyoto will discuss the challenges, fairness, and potential reforms needed to strengthen democracy, while also highlighting the impact of women in leadership.