The future of FDC, opposition politics | ON THE SPOT

The breakaway faction of the Forum for Democratic Change, now commonly referred to as FDC Katonga Road, revealed that it was considering forming a new political party. This proposal to chart their own course raises the question of what will happen to what was, until relatively recently, Uganda’s biggest opposition political party. With just under 2 years to the 2026 elections, the state of affairs at FDC draws attention to rising factionalism in Uganda’s opposition parties. We discussed the fate of FDC and its broader implications for Uganda's political landscape leading up to the 2026 elections.