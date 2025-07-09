Power distributor UEDCL explains service disruptions

Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited has warned that 11 power substations across the country that are crucial for transmitting and distributing electricity are overloaded and could lead to massive load shedding anytime.Paul Mwesigwa, UECDL's Managing Director, says these sub-stations are operating at 80% capacity and above. The country's electricity distributor has now resorted to supplying electricity in shifts in some parts, explaining why there is rampant load shedding in various areas of the country.