Government ,Instiglio launch network to improve efficiency

The Government of Uganda, in partnership with Instiglio a global non-profit organization, has launched the Government Empowerment Network (GEN), an initiative aimed at transforming public service delivery. GEN seeks to strengthen the capacity of civil servants by instilling a performance-driven mindset and enhancing management systems. Already operational in over 40 institutions worldwide, GEN is now set to drive bold reforms and empower Uganda’s public sector to deliver greater results.