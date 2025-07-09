Lulume Bayiga explains his defection from DP to PFF

Buikwe South MP Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga says the urge to fight for freedom and the rule of law are some of the reasons that drove him from the DP into the People's Front for Freedom party. This comes in the wake of the chaotic Democratic Party delegates conference in Mbarara, which ended with Mao retaining his position as party president, while some were locked out of the poll.Lulume Bayiga says he feels comfortable working with what he termed as tested opposition politicians who recently formed the PFF.