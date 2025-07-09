Kasambya MP David Kabanda suspends campaigns over violence concerns

David Kabanda, a Member of Parliament from Kasambya, has announced that he is suspending his NRM flag bearer campaigns until after the National Resistance Movement Primary elections. He stated that the election violence in his constituency was the primary reason for his decision, as he wants to ensure that people do not suffer further from election-related violence. This decision comes after reports of people being shot at and sustaining various injuries. He has also criticised his contender, Henry Muhumuza, accusing him of causing the violence to gain fame for running for the same position. He said this in an exclusive interview with our reporter, Juma Kirya.