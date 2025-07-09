PFF to leverage strategic partnerships

The newly registered People’s Front for Freedom Party is banking on strategic partnerships with what it calls “like-minded” opposition actors to mount a challenge against the ruling NRM in the 2026 general elections. With just a month since its registration, the party is rallying support—both locally and in the diaspora—to fund its operations and campaign efforts.Tonight, we take a closer look at how the fledgling political outfit plans to position itself in the country’s shifting political landscape.