Uganda’s rising business stars in the spotlight

Uganda’s most promising businesses are once again in the spotlight as Nation Media Group and KPMG launch the 2025 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey. The initiative targets enterprises with annual turnovers between 360 million and 25 billion shillings. It celebrates SME excellence while unlocking access to markets, finance, and networks, empowering entrepreneurs to scale and drive inclusive economic transformation across all sectors.