NRM aspirants summoned over campaign violence

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has suspended joint campaigns in Isingiro South constituency, warning contestants against transporting supporters from one area to another. In Kasambya constituency, MP David Kabanda has also halted his campaigns following Monday's chaos that left scores injured. The decision was taken during a meeting between warring parties in both Isingiro and Mubende districts to agree on how to resolve the tension in the campaigns.