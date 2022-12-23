Understanding the Eastern DR Congo conflict | ON THE SPOT

After a 24-year hiatus in which they were pushed to the jungles of the DRC, the Allied Democratic Forces this week made another attempt to launch a guerilla war in Uganda staging two. attacks in the Western District of Ntoroko. The sharp-witted response from the UPDF may have calmed tension in the region but it left gaping questions unanswered. What has become of Operation Shujaa, a costly but necessary effort of the UPDF in the Eastern DRC designed to stop the ADF? What does the attack portend for the region where peace efforts are currently underway to solve the Eastern DRC problem?