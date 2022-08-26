Turbulence or hard times ahead for the Uganda Airlines? | ON THE SPOT

The story of Uganda’s winged bird in the air was smooth sailing until last week when the turbulence of allegations bubbled up in the parliament’s COSASE hearing. The airline that hurdles the pride of flying nearly 12,000 flights connecting over half a million passengers to their destinations on more than 11 routes met the harsh reality of its business losses, poor administration and the questionable rise of its leadership to positions of merit. For days, the public was treated to the spectacle of the problems at the heart of managing the airline and the drama of its unfolding. We hosted the man at the heart of the questioning line Joel Ssenyonyi, the COSASE Chairman and a renowned flight captain and manager Captain Francis Babu.